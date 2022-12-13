Crunchyroll revealed that in collaboration with Aniplex of America it will premiere Sword Art Online, The Movie — Progressive — Scherzo Of A Deeper Darkness in theaters around the world.

Due to the information shared, it will first reach theaters in the United Kingdom and Ireland on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Then it will be available in Australia the next day, Thursday, February 2. The United States and Canada will have to wait a little longer.

The premiere in the United States and Canada will be on February 3, 2023. What about Latin America? In its statement, Crunchyroll pointed out that later there will be additional release dates for Europe and Latin America.

Hopefully it won’t take long for such information to appear, although it seems clear that priority is being given to English-speaking nations. Dubbing for each region is handled separately.

Font: A-1 Pictures.

Sword Art Online, The Movie — Progressive — Scherzo Of A Deeper Darkness It will be available both in Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in the same language.

So the same treatment can be expected for other countries and regions, such as Latin America. It is to be expected that after its theatrical release it will sooner or later reach the catalog of the Crunchyroll video service.

What is this new Sword Art Online movie about?

Sword Art Online, The Movie — Progressive — Scherzo Of A Deeper Darkness It is the second installment in the series. Sword Art Online: Progressive. The first was Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria From A Starless Nightwhich came out in 2021.

This story is a retelling of the adventures of Kirito and Asuna but showing new and fresh content. That is to say, it delves much more into what these characters lived through in history.

That is why some of the events from the first season of the anime reappear to ‘connect’ what is happening. Among them the existence of the deadly virtual reality game where if the player dies in this digital world, he does so in the real one.

As Asuna and Kirito started on different paths, they will meet other characters. It is a new way of seeing a story that everyone thought they knew.

