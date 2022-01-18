Sword Art Online is undoubtedly one of the most successful works among cosplayers, thanks also to a cast of characters full of charisma. Today we propose the cosplay by Asuna Yuuki realized by kri_cos who plays her in her version of Stacia, the goddess of Underworld creation.

Over the course of the various story arcs of Sword Art Online, Asuna has changed her virtual avatar several times, depending on the online game and the situation. In the latest animated series, Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, to help Kirito in the virtual world of Underwold Asuna uses a “superaccount” that gives her the features and powers of the goddess of creation Stacia.

Kri_cos has decided to propose a cosplay based on this virtual version of Asuna, characterized by an elegant white dress, a light armor on the front and the inevitable sword used by Asuna during the clashes in the Underworld. As you can see in the post below, it is a well-made and detailed coplay.

Staying on the anime theme, we also suggest the cosplay of Nobara Kugisaki from Jujutsu Kaisen signed by Jams who is ready to take us with a hammer.

What do you think, did you like the Asuna Yuuki cosplay from Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld made by kri_cos?