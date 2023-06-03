Between light novels, anime, movies and manga Sword Art Online is one of the best known and most successful Japanese franchises and has gained a large number of fans in the last decade, still loyal to Kirito and the rest of the cast of the series. The charm of Reki Kawahara’s work also has a great influence on the cosplayer scene, as it reminds us seracoss with his cosplay of Asuna Titania version.

Throughout the story of Sword Art Online we see the protagonists grappling with various simulated digital worlds, changing their virtual avatar from time to time depending on the online game. For example in this case we see Asuna as Titania, the fairy queen of the fictional world of Alfheim Online.

The cosplay made by Seracoss, as you can see, replicates an artwork in a rather faithful way (the image at the head of the news) which immortalizes Asuna / Titania tied inside a cage, waiting to be saved by the protagonist Kirito. As we can see in the shot below, the costume in particular, a white dress adorned with a large red bow on the chest, has been recreated in every detail.

