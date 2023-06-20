Sword Art Online despite the years it remains a great source of inspiration for cosplayers from all over the world, thanks to a good number of characters full of charm. Among all the most popular is definitely Asuna Yuuki which today returns to our pages thanks to cosplay made by sera_inaa.

Asuna really doesn’t need much introduction. She is one of the most important characters in the history of Sword Art Online and she appears in practically all the narrative arcs of the series, always ready to lend a hand to the protagonist Kirito.

The cosplay signed by sera_inaa plays the role of Titania, the fairy queen of Alfheim Online, one of the many virtual avatars used by Asuna throughout the series. As we can see from the shots below we are talking about a job that is certainly well done and which denotes a certain care in the creation of the wig and costume, as well as the choice of location which seems decidedly spot on.

On our pages you will find other cosplays taken from anime and manga. For example, you might be interested in Fubuki’s One-Punch Man by hologana and C18’s Dragon Ball Z by enakorin. Changing gender, we also offer you the cosplay of Azzurra from Pokémon Sword and Shield by ako_cos and that of Wednesday Addams by Kalinka Fox.