Sword Art Online has always had the advantage of being able to propose new places and new plots from time to time, changing worlds with great freedom. One of those that appeared is Alfheim, a realm of elves and fairies. In that section of the story, Asuna becomes the imprisoned Titania. This version has often inspired cosplay and now we can see just one cosplay of Asuna realized by sera_inaa.

sera_inaa offers us an Asuna in her white robes sleeping on a tree, leaning lightly that recalls her fairy nature. This is a great cosplay and a great shot, with the protagonist standing out thanks to the white over the brown and green of the tree.

Tell us what you think of the cosplay of Asuna made by sera_inaa? Has the Sword Art Online character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?