Sword Art Online continues to represent a source of great inspiration for cosplayers around the world, which is understandable thanks to the series’ diverse and popular cast of characters, among which obviously stands out Asuna Yuukiof which today we propose a new one cosplay made by Saskia in the Alfheim Online version.

This variant of the character appears during the second season of the Sword Art Online anime, where Asuna finds herself unwillingly trapped in the role of Titania, the fairy queen of the virtual world of Alfheim Online, waiting to be freed by the protagonist Kirito.

As we can see, for her cosplay Saskia imitated the pose taken by the character in the image above, using editing and then adding the background. The result is certainly of great quality.