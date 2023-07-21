Sword Art Online continues to enjoy great success among fans of anime and manga, also taking advantage of being able to offer new settings and stories using the virtual worlds explored by Kirito and his companions. Among these is that of Alfheim Online, from which he drew inspiration Saskia for its cosplay of Asuna.

Throughout Sword Art Online’s various story arcs, Asuna has used more than one different virtual avatar, depending on the online game and the situation. Despite her in the second season of the anime she finds herself trapped in the identity of Titania, the fairy queen of the virtual world of Alfheim Online, waiting for her to be freed by Kirito.

Saskia offers us a really successful shot, which immortalizes Asuna in the role of Titania in the middle of nature and immersed in a river, which arouses a little envy in us considering the atrocious heat of these days. Be that as it may, this is a really good cosplay, with the character’s white fairy costume recreated to perfection.

Staying on the subject of cosplay taken from anime and manga, you might also be interested in those of Yoru/Asa Mitaka from Xenon_ne’s Chainsaw Man and Ochaco from WhiteSpring’s My Hero Academia. Changing gender on our pages you will also find the cosplay of Princess Zelda made by Bellatrix Aiden and that of Aerith from Final Fantasy 7 Remake by Kyaraberrycos.