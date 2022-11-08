DYNIT And Nexo Digital have released a new Italian trailer for SWORD ART ONLINE Progressive The Movie: Scherzo of Deep Night. As previously anticipated, the animated feature film will be available in cinemas throughout Italy for a limited period on November 14th, 15th and 16th. Thanks to a collaboration with the distribution house we at Akiba Gamers we offer to all our readers a discount coupon, thanks to which you can access the room at a special price. You will find all the details and the discount coupon to print in our previous article.

We leave you now with the new trailer for SWORD ART ONLINE Progressive The Movie: Scherzo of Deep Nightwishing you a good vision as always.

THE MOVIE – Progressive – Scherzo of Deep Night ARRIVES AT THE CINEMA “SWORD ART ONLINE”

In Italian cinemas on November 14th, 15th, 16th the highly anticipated second chapter of the Progressive series

It is now becoming a case of anime in the cinema with its record numbers all over the world.

In Italy, the 2022 Season of Anime at the Cinemaan exclusive project by Nexo Digital distributed in collaboration with Dynit, proceeds with the second appointment of the year with SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE THE MOVIE, SCHERZO OF DEEP NIGHT, arriving in theaters on 14, 15, 16 November (list shortly on nexodigital.it). The film is produced by A-1 Pictures and directed by Ayako Kōno, with character design by Kento Toya and the music of Yuki Kajiurawhile Yasuyuki Kai directs the action scenes.

Sword Art Online (published at home by Dengeki Bunko and published in Italy by J-POP Manga) is a series of light novels by Reki Kawahara and illustrated by abec, winner of the 15th Dengeki Bunko Novel Grand Prize. It has been hugely successful around the world: approx 30 million copies volumes of Sword Art Online have been printed in several countries, including Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. For the anime adaptation, awarded as the best television series of 2012 at the Tokyo Anime Award, 4 seasons, two films and a special have already been made.

The story revolves around the protagonist Kirito and his heroic exploits as a player of Sword Art Online, a next-generation VRMMORPG. We are in 2022, when more than ten thousand players connect to a virtual game and get trapped in it. “Game Over” also means dying in real life. A hero manages to free the trapped players and put an end to the nightmare. That game is called SWORD ART ONLINE. This story takes place long before “Lightning” and “Black Swordsman” were known by these names … Kirito and Asuna have in fact been trapped in the deadly game Sword Art Online for the past two months. The two reached the fifth floor, centered around the ruins. Venturing through dungeons, catacombs and huge labyrinths, they encounter increasingly terrible monsters, which Asuna is unable to handle. But above all they have to face different Player Killers, that is, players who kill other players just for fun. The struggle for survival becomes more and more bloody.

Sword Art Online Progressive is a reboot series, written by Kawahara himself, that offers a deeper look at where it all began: on the first floor of Aincrad. In 2021, a new series of animated films based on Progressives was launched. The first film in the series, Aria of a Starless Night, a reboot of Aincrad’s story arc seen from Asuna’s point of view rather than Kirito’s, debuted in Japan at # 1 on the weekend’s box office and was a long-lasting success, remaining in cinemas for 10 weeks.

SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE THE MOVIE, SCHERZO OF DEEP NIGHT arrives at the cinema in collaboration with the partner J-Pop, one of the main manga publishers in Italy born in 2006 as a label dedicated to Japanese comics of the Edizioni BD group. In its catalog of over 5000 titles there are hits such as The Promised Neverland, Tokyo Ghoul, Pokemon and The Legend of Zelda, along with recent hits such as Tokyo Revengers, La via del Grembiule, Komi can’t Communicate and Hanako-kun and seven mysteries of the Kamome Academy. In the catalog of J-Pop classics there are legendary names such as Osamu Tezuka, Go Nagai, Shotaro Ishinomori, Moto Hagio, Kazuo Kamimura, all with their own dedicated necklace. The production of Japanese novels was born with the passion for Light Novels, starting from Sword art Online, of which J-Pop publishes both the Light novel series, and the manga adaptations that cover its numerous narrative arcs. In the catalog, world-famous titles such as Haruhi Suzumiya’s Melancholy, Overlord, Danmachi, Re: Zero, as well as the novel production of the great director Makoto Shinkai, with successful works such as your name., the garden of words, 5cm per secondand many others.

The Season of Souls at the Cinema is an exclusive Nexo Digital project distributed in collaboration with Dynit and with the support of media partners MYmovies.it, Lucca Comics & Games and VVVVID.

SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE THE MOVIE, SCHERZO OF DEEP NIGHT

Staff

Original story: Reki Kawahara (Dengeki Bunko)

Director: Ayako Kono

Character Design Concept: ａｂｅｃ

Character Design: Kento Toya

Music: Yuki Kajiura

Animation production A-1 Pictures

Manufactured by SAO-P Project

© 2020 REKI KAWAHARA / KADOKAWA CORPORATION / SAO-P Project