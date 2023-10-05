Dynit announced the arrival in Italy of the Home Video edition of SWORD ART ONLINE Progressive The Movie: Scherzo of Deep Night. In fact, the Limited Edition Box-set (Blu-ray & DVD) at the recommended launch price of €49.99. Inside the package there will be a booktlet, a poster, collector’s cards and much more.

Here is a brief description of the animated feature film released by the company:

In 2022, more than ten thousand players connected to a virtual game, and became trapped there. “Game Over” meant dying in real life too. A hero managed to free the trapped players and put an end to the nightmare. That game was called SWORD ART ONLINE. This story takes place long before the “Lightning” and the “Black Swordsman” were known by these names… After a month spent in the game, Asunawho had cleared the first floor of Aincrad’s floating castle, joins Kirito and continues his journey to reach the top floor. Thanks also to the support of the informant Argonthe cleaning of the floors seemed to proceed without a hitch, but… The two most powerful guilds for the liberation of Aincrad, the ALS hey DKB, instead of collaborating they come into conflict with each other, risking nullifying all the efforts achieved up to that point. It seems that behind the scenes there is someone pulling the strings in order to increase hatred and competition. Kirito and Asuna will thus find themselves involved in a dangerous deadly battle where the “assault” differs greatly from the “threat”!

Source: Dynit Street Facebook