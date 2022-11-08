Currently the cinemas of Japan have become crazy due to the premiere of sword art online -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night, a film that has made its way as one of this fall’s box office hits. This acceptance by the public is largely due to the anime, given that it is currently taking a break.

While an international release date for the film has yet to be set, fans can see just how much happens in the new arc with the latest trailer highlighting some of their biggest fights seen in the film.

Here the official trailer shared by aniplexthis on your channel Youtube:

This is the synopsis of the game:

Only two months have passed since they were trapped in the game of death that is Sword Art Online, and Kirito and Asuna continue their fight at the forefront of progressing through the game. The fifth floor of Aincrad is a labyrinthine ruin, and the two dare to enjoy raiding it for the treasure it contains. Returning to the fourth floor, it’s time to do some quests in the name of the Elven Lord Yofilis, but here begins Asuna’s discontent, because in doing so they will have to face the least favorite monster of all.

For now, there is no confirmation of when it will be released in America.

Via: comic book