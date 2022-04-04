Spark that opened the dances to the luck of the isekaialbeit not fully embracing the canons, loved for the evocative concept, hated for the many, as well as avoidable, style drops. Sword Art Online is undoubtedly one of the most controversial anime of the last decade. From the first season he managed to earn the favor of a passionate group of fans, who left his heart in the floating castle of Aincrad, bringing with him an almost unanimous conviction: many potentials of that first fascinating story arc have never really been expressed. . This is precisely the aim of the project Sword Art Online Progressiveof which Aria of a Starless Night represents only a first chapter: to make the flower that was picked too soon blossom, reliving in a new light and with rekindled enthusiasm the debut adventure of Asuna And Kirito. We were able to preview this film, which will be shown to the public on 4, 5 and 6 April in some selected cinemas: here you will find a discount coupon to use to take advantage of a discount on the ticket. Here instead you find the list of the Italian cinemas that will screen it.

For Asuna the last months of middle school are approaching and school days alternate in the company of friends with a tense family atmosphere, full of expectations for his future. The exams at the end of the term are a success, so much so that Asuna gets the second place in the ranking of her institution, finishing behind her friend Misumi Tozawa. The bond between the two girls, as similar as they are different, evidently complementary, is strong, so that Misumi’s passion for video games persuades Asuna to try the highly anticipated VRMMORPG Sword Art Online on the day of the launch, thanks to some fortuitous circumstances. The rest is history, because Aincrad’s sun kisses the ten thousand unfortunate day-one players, who find themselves locked up in this world with no way out: it will be necessary to log out complete all 100 levels verticals of the floating castle. Once the initial fears have been overcome, Asuna’s actual adventure begins, whose fate will intertwine with that of her friend Misumi, known online as Myth, and with that ofskilled swordsman Kirito.

Original title: Sword Art Online: Progressive – Hoshi Naki Yoru no Aria

English title: Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night

Japanese release: October 30, 2021

Italian release: April 4, 2022

Kind: fantasy, action, adventure

Duration: 97 minutes

Animation studio: A-1 Pictures

Adapted from: light novel

Language: Japanese, Italian We reviewed Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night thanks to the invitation to the press screening offered to us by Nexo Digital and Dynit.

New faces and old friends

The long-awaited return to the world of Sword Art Online it is not a simple remake as some might think, but a real rebootcomplete with partial rewrite of the characters and the plotwhich is strengthened above all by a new point of view. The protagonist is in fact Asuna Yukiwhose events are followed from the first scene, thus carrying out a courageous overturning of perspective with respect to the first work. Asuna is an interesting protagonist, in which she intersects with a cheerful and jovial character, which leads her to be loved by everyone, a not simple family relationship. In fact, being the daughter of a good family, great expectations weigh on her, which could take her away from her hobbies, first of all video games, but which, by virtue of excellent scholastic results, do not seem to disturb her excessively. It is precisely video games that unite her with Misumi Tozawa, a friend with whom she plays and jokes, also leveraging the pastime that the two have in common.

Misumi also plays the role of the mentoralongside an Asuna who takes the first and hesitant steps into the mortal world of SAO. Misumi, whose co-star is effectivegiving originality and novelty according to a known script, she reveals herself to be a sincere and kind girl, essential for the growth of the protagonist, despite the difficulty in relating to others. Asuna and Misumi are therefore two coinciding characters for numerous character facetsand this certainly contributes to the friendship between the two, but also antithetical: the narrative balance, especially in the first portion of the film, in fact focuses on the sharing and collision of some aspects of the nature of the two girls, capable of complementing each other and find themselves in each other. An example of this is the audacity of Misumi, who, despite fearing for her life, as demonstrated on a particular occasion, instills confidence in a disoriented and disheartened Asuna.

The second half of the film sees theKirito enters the scene, which completes Asuna’s growth, showing himself slightly different from the young man we know. From Asuna’s eyes, Kirito appears indeed more mysterious, fascinating and mature. His words are by no means superficial, and on the contrary they give the possibility, both to Asuna and to the viewer, to reflect on the nature of human beings and on the actual reality of relationships born in a world, the virtual one, which seems to have little real. . Although the three never spend time together, there is one rigid pairwise scanAsuna-Mito in the first bar, Asuna-Kirito in the second, interpersonal relationships develop in a conscious and conscientious way, without ever giving an impression of artificiality. Too bad for the almost total absence of secondary characters, reduced to mere extras of little account; for all 97 minutes of the film the stage is in fact only for Asuna, Mito and Kirito.

Between battles and slice of life

The fan service in Sword Art Online despite himself he has often become a motive for derision; not infrequently the series got too carried away, ending up in the pillory due to useless and decidedly avoidable scenes at the end of the plot. We can rejoice then, why the fan service in Aria of a Starless Night it is at an all-time low, with only one incriminable scene, which does not affect the enjoyment of the film at all. The choice of focusing attention on Asuna obviously opened up new glimmers, first of all the deepening of her family and school relationship. The tones of SAO Progressive are therefore much more mature than in the past, as evidenced by the interesting dialogues between Kirito and Asuna. Note of demerit to the narrative rhythm, which is uneven, taking up too much space in the introductory phase. A diesel movie, that takes his time to fuel, presenting himself as one slice of life real, relaxed and relaxing, to accelerate only towards the finish linewhere the action materializes in the fight against the final boss.

Welcome back to Aincrad

Technically speaking Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night it is a superb film, capable of providing a enviable audiovisual sector. The animations made by A-1 Picturesstudio owned by Aniplexare certainly above average and guarantee one spectacular visual rendering, especially in the fights, as fluid as they are inspired. The spearhead of the production is certainly the soundtrack by Yuki Kajiuraa Japanese composer who had already masterfully carried out her task for souls such as Pandora Hearts, Fate / Zero, Demon Slayer it’s the same Sword Art Online. The notes by Kaijiura are very inspired and perfectly arouse the emotions of the protagonists in the viewerinviting him to enjoy the moment when a ray of sunshine caresses Asuna’s hazelnut hair and shouts battle in the most adrenaline-pumping battles.

Also the dubbing in Italian edited by Dynit is of a good standard, although it is necessary to highlight how for the voice of Asuna has opted for continuity with respect to Alicization. To interpret the protagonist is therefore, once again, Jolanda Granato, whose voice is stronger and more ringing, but perhaps less appropriate for the character in question, than that of her colleague Francesca Manicone. Finally, it is right to talk about the designwhich winks at the first season of SAO, differing however for the more defined details and more pronounced shadows. A respectable technical department, which therefore gives a warm welcome, or welcome back, to every spectator in the world of Aincrad, accompanying him with zeal through the multiple levels and dungeons of the castle.

To whom do we recommend Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night?

The new film by Sword Art Online team new glimpses and unrolls different skeins, reworking the ideas offered by the first series, branded for years by most as an anime with excellent potential never exploited. Power has now become act and, for how long Aria of a Starless Night is not a work free from defectswill certainly be able to guarantee one fun evening for fans of the series, in a welcome return to originsten years after the first time. The doors remain openobviously, even to newbieswhich will thus be able to enter the universe born from the mind of Reki Kawahara; more difficult instead of being convinced of the goodness of this work are the atavistic detractors of the adventures of Kirito, because, albeit in a new and elegant guise, Sword Art Online Progressive does not betray its past, limiting itself to meticulously correcting its trajectory.

Careful and fluid animation

Breathtaking soundtrack

Themes deeper and better developed than in the past

Good insight into the psyche of the protagonists … … But secondary characters reduced to extras

Rhythm sometimes too relaxed