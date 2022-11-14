Sword Art Online Progressive The Movie – Joke of Deep Night is the second production in terms of feature film related to the series Progressives of the hit anime of the same name. In this series of films, the authors show us what was left unfinished in the original series, namely the adventures of Kirito and Asuna that took place during their long stay in Aincrad, a hundred-level castle that contains the fantastic worlds of the deadly game Sword Art Online. We remind you that this film can be seen in selected cinemas on 14, 15 and 16 November 2022.

A different New Year’s Eve

It’s been a few months since I’ve been on Aincrad of our protagonists, though Kirito has chosen a “solitary” path after the first level boss fight, in which Diabel lost his life and where the protagonist himself obtained the proverbial black robe, being defined as a Beater by all the characters present (union of the two words Beta and Cheater or a player who has already played the game and knows its mechanics thanks to beta testing but does not share them with others, so he is “cheating” -To Cheat- the other players to his advantage). In Sword Art Online Progressive The Movie – Joke of Deep Night we are in a moment in which Asuna and Kirito have made friends for a while and their Party is increasingly close-knit, to the point that we discover the origin of the Stocco that the protagonist owns, created by Kirito himself and very precious to her. As a character level, it is around the 17th at this time and a challenge rages on Aincrad between two great guilds who are divided after the death of Diabel. On New Year’s Eve, Asuna is involved by Kirito in a nocturnal mission that takes place in the underground realms of the town where they reside: the aim is to find ancient Relics and Gems precious in order to unlock a rare ore and defeat the boss of the level. At the plot level, which unfolds for an hour and a half, the film does not differ much from the classic secondary mission that our heroes have experienced on other occasions, however it is also interesting to experience this scenario for general completeness.

Dangerous Encounters

During Sword Art Online Progressive The Movie – Joke of Deep Night Kirito and Asuna will have several characters at their side, some of them friends like Argo the Rata girl who was part of the game’s 1000 beta testers (like Kirito) and who on several occasions helped the two protagonists as a supporting character, although her presence is only revealed in this Progressive series, as the girl does not appear in the original series. Deatha member of the Laughing Coffin (the Player Killer guild of Aincrad) will play the part of the main enemy of this adventure, as it is logical to imagine he will make an attempt on Kirito’s life and here things get strange: if you are a fan, you know how it will end for Kirito and companions, consequently everything that could happen to him in Sword Art Online Progressive The Movie – Joke of Deep Night leave the time it finds; after all, if he suffered damage or obtained a weapon, the protagonist would not have it during the original series (precisely because this is a post-written work). Let’s say that on the one hand it is interesting to discover the background of our heroes, on the other there is the awareness that no one will come out injured or improved so that the sense of fear for the safety of the protagonists is lost. He will also appear in the film Nimblethe merchant friend of Kirito who will give support to the group and this shows how their relationship was gradually consolidating during the climb to Aincrad, a path to freedom.

I’m kidding, that’s how it should be read

Sword Art Online Progressive The Movie – Joke of Deep Night lives up to its name as it is an optimal product, strong of a 3D perfectly merged with the two-dimensionality of the surrounding worldcolors and sounds worthy in each scene, characters characterized to the maximum and enemies worthy of the name though there is some problem. The most obvious is the one mentioned a few lines above, i.e. the fact that all the threats placed in front of our heroes will be only temporary and will not have a real impact in the world of the main story. The second problem lies in the secondary characters: the risk with these Progressive chapters is that we become attached to characters we have never seen and who are presented to us in a grand style but who, in fact, we will never meet again. While in Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale characters appear that we will meet again in the course of Alicization – War of Underworld (and that was a thrilling experience) it doesn’t happen here. Yes, okay, the bad characters we find in Joke of Deep Night they are the same ones that will later cause serious problems for Kirito but net of them, many others have no real feedback and for this reason they can be considered as shadows on the product which is consequently stained by itself. We could say that the joke succeeded.