Bandai Namco Europe recently unveiled Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream, marking a major innovation for the celebrated role-playing video game series: the first title to focus on large-scale multiplayer. Scheduled to launch in 2024, the title will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Steam, promising to take fans on an exciting and challenging new adventure. Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream takes place in the Alfheim Online universe, where a new bug introduces a catastrophic malfunction, merging all worlds and timelines.

The disaster creates a unique and dangerous environment, where enemies become allies, previously missing characters return, and unlikely alliances are formed to survive in this unstable world. The game promises to offer an original story that focuses on a large-scale cooperative experience, allowing players to take on the role of their favorite characters from the first three seasons of the anime and the Sword Art Online films, in a cross-play including boss raids and co-op missions. Bandai Namco has also announced the opening of registration for a Closed Beta Test, which will take place from March 11th to 17th. Interested players have until March 4th to sign up through the official website.