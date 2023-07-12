Self Sword Art Online it has been so successful and continues to do so years after its debut is also thanks to the charismatic cast of characters created by Reki Kawahara, especially the female ones. She also reminds us of it Mochawhich offers us a captivating cosplay of Asuna Yuuki.

If you’ve seen the Sword Art Online anime at least once, Asuna really needs very little introduction. She is in fact one of the central characters of the plot, as well as her soul mate of the protagonist Kirito. She appears in virtually all major story arcs, changing her virtual avatar from time to time depending on the online game in which the protagonists end up exploring voluntarily or not. One of the versions of the character most appreciated by fans is that of Titania, the fairy queen of Alfheim Online, an identity in which the girl finds herself imprisoned despite her with no possibility of escaping.

The cosplay signed by Mocca is inspired by this version of Asuna, offering us a really successful representation. As we can see in the post below, the costume has been recreated to perfection with great attention to every detail, to which is added the care for the scenography and lighting that embellish the shot.

