Among the many versions of Asuna Yuuki that we have seen throughout the long course of history of Sword Art Online today we offer you on our pages that of the goddess Stacia, thanks to Mina Lou cosplay.

If you follow the work created by Reki Kawahara, you will surely know that during the various narrative arcs of Sword Art Online, Asuna has changed her virtual avatar several times, depending on the online game and the situation. In the narrative arc Sword Art Online: Alicization-War of Underworld she, for example, takes advantage of a “superaccount” in an attempt to save her beloved Kirito, thus obtaining the identity of the goddess of creation Stacia, a real deity within of the Underwold virtual world.

In the Instagram post below we can see the cosplay that Mina Lou offers us, which is inspired by this version of Asuna, characterized by a long white and pink dress and a light armor on the front.

