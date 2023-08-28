BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released a new trailer for SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollectionthe latest novel-inspired game by Reki Kawahara and to the famous anime that will see the light next October 6th.

In this new trailer we can get to know all the playable characters within the title as Kirito, Asuna, Leafa, Sinon and all the others. Furthermore, the publisher announces that a demo of the game will be released at the end of September on all platforms on which the title will be available, i.e PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Let’s see the latest video below.

SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection – Playable Characters Trailer

In the new trailer for for SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection you can discover the playable characters that you will meet and that you can use during your adventure in the Underworld. After accepting the mission to protect the Underworld from Vecta, the Goddess of Darkness, Kirito will need all the help he can get. You’ll recognize many allies from past adventures in the Sword Art Online games as well as familiar faces from the anime and movies, including heroes and denizens of the Dark Territory appearing for the first time in a video game. Each of them has their own personality and all are ready to save their world. SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection will have a demo version arriving at the end of September for all platforms for which the game will be available! SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection will be released on October 6, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment