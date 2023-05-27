Bandai Namco has released a new trailer For Sword Art Online: Last Recollectiontitled “System” and focused on various typical features of the gameplay of the game, in particular with regards to the role-playing elements.

In the video we see, in particular, some parts of the Dark Territory map, as well as fights high speed, combos and many other features of this most action element of the Japanese RPG in question.

It is clear how the development team has worked in a particular way on the combat system.

It is in fact an action JRPG focused on the particular fantasy and science fiction world of Sword Art Online, with players taking on the role of the protagonist Kirito and more than 40 playable characters in a mode multiplayer in MMO style. There will also be multiple endings, which should ensure some replayability of this adventure.

There history stages a terrible war of Underworld, which pits the kingdom of humans and the Dark Territory in a fight to the death. Chaos reigns tearing the earth apart and in the midst of it all emerges a mysterious figure in dark clothes fleeing the Dark Territory with a young girl. This mysterious figure could be “the key to a better future or the seal of a tragic destiny”, in the great mystery at the center of the story of Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, expected for October 6, 2023 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.