BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that it is available worldwide from today SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollectionthe latest game inspired by the novels by Reki Kawahara in continuity with the Sword Art Online Gameverse.

SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. While waiting for our review, let’s see the launch trailer below.

SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection – Launch Trailer

THE UNDERWORLD WAR STARTS NOW: SWORD ART ONLINE LAST RECOLLECTION IS AVAILABLE TODAY Milan, 6 October 2023 – Bandai Namco Europe today launched a new game in the Sword Art Online universe: SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection for PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on STEAM®. This new chapter is based on a new arc of the Underworld War, created specifically for this game. SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection follows Kirito and his friends in a virtual world on the brink of destruction. Kirito’s heroic heart has the power to rally everyone around him to fight for what is right. Only united will they be able to defeat the ruler of the Dark Territory, the Goddess of Darkness Vecta. SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection allows players to experience exciting battles, fighting as their favorite characters and alternating party members with the press of a single button. The combat system focuses on the cooperation of the party, instructing the various members to attack, defend, heal or implement other strategies in order to win battles. A demo of the game is available for all platforms on which the game is available.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment