This week’s issue of Weekly Famitsuarriving in bookstores throughout Japan, presents the review of the latest game developed for the saga SAO. Let’s talk about SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollectionthe next one coming October 6 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

According to three of the four editors of Famitsu, Last Recollection is an 8 out of 10 gamewhile the last one assigned to him 7 out of 10. The total is 31 out of 40, far from the perfect score, but certainly a score in line with previous productions for the franchise. The previous title, “Alicization Lycoris” it scored 32 out of 40, the same as the Lost Song, Hollow Fragment and Hollow Realization. The only other title to have received a rating of Last Recollection was Fatal Bulletthe first episode of the series also launched on Xbox One.

Famitsu also states that the main plot of SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection necessity of 25 hours to be completed, which they become 40 completing all collateral activities.

We remind you that it is possible to try this title for free through the demo already available PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu