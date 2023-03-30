BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment offers us today a brand new trailer for the title SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollectionin which we can get an interesting taste not only of what the story will be, but also of the gameplay that it will offer to the players.

Armed with the power of Of the, Kirito and companions throw themselves into a new battle against the forces of Dark Territory in this reimagining of the events of War of the Underworld.

Before leaving you in the company of the new trailer, we remind you that SWORD ART ONLINE: Last Recollection it’s coming from next October 6th For Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One And pc.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu

