BANDAI NAMCO Europe announces that the DLC is available “Ritual of Bonds Vol. 1” For SWORD ART ONLINE LAST RECOLLECTION. This new content will see Kirito and his allies investigate a mysterious dungeon that has appeared beneath the city of Obsidia Castle. It is a truly peculiar place, given that it can be alone tackled in pairs.

We will be able to purchase the DLC individually at the launch price of €14.99 or within the Premium Pass from €29.99 which will also include the second part and bonus costumes.

Let's discover some additional details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

SWORD ART ONLINE LAST RECOLLECTION “Ritual of Bonds Vol.1” DLC available The players of SWORD ART ONLINE LAST RECOLLECTION can now discover the game's fifth DLC, Ritual of bonds Vol.1which focuses on the possibility of exploring the relationship between Kirito and his companions. Kirito and friends are sent to investigate a dungeon that has suddenly appeared beneath the city of Obsidia Castle. There they will have to face a new test that can only be passed in pairs. Kirito and the partner that players choose will have to prove their bond. This new DLC will bring a new dungeon to explore, new costumes and unique scenarios. Vol.2 of this DLC will add more scenarios that include their favorite characters. SWORD ART ONLINE LAST RECOLLECTION And Ritual of bonds Vol.1they are available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

