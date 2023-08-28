Japanese publisher Bandai Namco has released a new trailer Of Sword Art Online Last Recollection , which shows the playable characters, i.e. those that can be used during the adventure in the Underworld. Also announced the arrival of a demos .

Details

“After accepting the mission to protect the Underworld from Vecta, the Goddess of Darkness, Kirito will need all the help he can get,” the official statement tells us, which then explains that there will be allies from the various Sword video games Art Online, as well as familiar faces from thesouls and films, including some inhabitants of the Dark Territory, unreleased in the video games of the series. “Each of them has their own personality and all are ready to save their world.” Let’s see the video:

As for the Sword Art Online Last Recollection demo, it will come to end of Septembershortly before the final game, and will be available on all platforms where the full game launches.

Incidentally, Sword Art Online Last Recollection will be released on October 6, 2023 on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Fans of the series can take notes.