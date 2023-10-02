The opening animated video Of Sword Art Online: Last Recollection it can be seen below, as per tradition published by Bandai Namco in advance of the release date, set for October 6, 2023 on PC and console.

Again, the trailer is sort of music videosomething common to the opening animations for the series in question and which over time have become an unmissable tradition for the publisher, as promotional elements closely linked to the launch of the various chapters.

The video is animated by studio A-1 Pictures and features the main theme from the Sword Art Online: Last Recollection soundtrack.