The opening animated video Of Sword Art Online: Last Recollection it can be seen below, as per tradition published by Bandai Namco in advance of the release date, set for October 6, 2023 on PC and console.
Again, the trailer is sort of music videosomething common to the opening animations for the series in question and which over time have become an unmissable tradition for the publisher, as promotional elements closely linked to the launch of the various chapters.
The video is animated by studio A-1 Pictures and features the main theme from the Sword Art Online: Last Recollection soundtrack.
A new RPG in the long series
The game is a action RPG focused on the particular fantasy and science fiction world of Sword Art Online, with players once again taking on the role of the protagonist Kirito and more than 40 playable characters in an MMO-style multiplayer mode.
There will also be multiple endings, which should guarantee a certain replayability of this adventure. The story stages a terrible war in the Underworld, which pits the human kingdom and the Dark Territory in a fight to the death.
Chaos reigns tearing the land apart and in the midst of all this emerges a mysterious figure in dark clothes fleeing the Dark Territory with a young girl.
A peculiar feature of the game seems to be its fightingwhich adopt a hybrid system characterized by high speed and spectacular clashes.
Last month we saw the demo for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and One, after the trailer on the playable characters.
