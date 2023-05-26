BANDAI NAMCO has released a new trailer for SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection, arriving in October. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, allows us to take a preview look at all the most important aspects of the game. Starting from the creation and customization of our avatar up to the breathtaking battles that characterize the title.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection will be available in Europe starting from next October 6 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Good vision!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu