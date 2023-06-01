BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe releases the first gameplay trailer for SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollectionthe new game based on the famous IP born from the novel series of Reki Kawahara. From customizing our avatar to exploring the game world, from inventory to skills, let’s find out how Kirito and his friends will survive the Dark Territory and they will defeat Vectathe Goddess of Darkness, to finally save theUnderworld.

Through a wide range of different weapons, the combat system will allow us to vary and customize the skills of each character to suit our style of play. It will be possible to exploit skills and arts in action during intense fights, advancing in territories where the light of Solus it never shines.

During the battles it will be possible to change characters and use the Command Mode to issue orders to party members, making them activate skills or attack when we deem it necessary.

SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection will be available from next October 6, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection – Gameplay

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment