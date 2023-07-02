New information dedicated to the title SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection they come fromAnime Expo 2023with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment who wanted to take the opportunity to talk about the DLC Ritual of bondsincluded in the editions Premium And Deluxe of game.

In this add-on, Kirito and companions will have to explore a vast labyrinth that has suddenly appeared. Completing the various dungeons of this labyrinth will allow you to block the dangerous expansion of the Dark Territory. The DLC will be divided into two parts, and each of these will offer some of the famous characters from the series (including someone still shrouded in mystery):

Part 1: Strea, Philia, Sinon, Silica, Asuna, Lisbeth, Dorothy, Premiere, Tia

Part 2: Rain, Seven, Alice, Eugeo, Leafa, ???, Medina, Kureha, Zeliska

SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection is coming up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam from the October 6th.

