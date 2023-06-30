BANDAI NAMCO has released four new trailers for SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollectioncoming next October 6th. The videos, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to have a small taste of the novelties that we will find in this chapter starting from its main plot. We will also be able to see the new types of weapons which will be introduced ei original characters created specifically for the game.

Before leaving you to the trailers, I remind you that SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection will be available on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Xbox One And pc. You can find more details about the game in our previous article. Good vision!

UPDATE [30/06 ore 10:13] – BANDAI NAMCO Europe announced that as of today they are pre-orders open for the game. All those who pre-order it will receive the bonus Black Swordsman Skins set, a set of armor from the anime. You can find out more details thanks to the press release that you will find at the end of the article.













Pre-orders of SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection are open From now SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection is available for booking. As a pre-order bonus, the Black Swordsman Skins set, an exclusive suit from the anime, will be available when the game launches. A new trailer is also available, revealing the relationships and situations our heroes will find themselves in. As Kirito and his friends venture into the Dark Territory, they will discover that the inhabitants are not as hostile as they seem at first glance and that new alliances will help them overcome every obstacle. Either way, these new bonds will be tested in the midst of a furious battle, when the stakes for the Underworld are high. For the new trailer: https://youtu.be/f678oPGBgZ0 SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection will be available on October 6, 2023 for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

