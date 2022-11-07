Bandai Namco Europe today announced a new game in the Sword Art Online universe: Sword Art Online Last Recollection. This JRPG, which brings a new perspective on Reki Kawahara’s original story, will be available in 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Taking a different path than the original Sword Art Online anime, Sword Art Online Last Recollection will follow Kirito as he prepares to face a never-before-seen challenge. The gate to the Dark Territory is wide open, ready to unleash all its terror on the Human Kingdom, when a mysterious Dark Knight, named Dorothy, arrives on a mission for Kirito and his friends. So they will have to fight once again to protect this world. The characters loved by fans and known through the video game and the anime will be re-proposed, and will also expand the universe narrated in the novel. The game style, in the intentions of the developers, will always be based on RPG mechanics but will be more fluid and immediate to play.