Bandai Namco has announced the arrival of a free demo for Sword Art Online: Last Recollection during the Tokyo Game Show 2023. It will be available starting Tuesday September 26th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer showing the The game’s opening animated sequencewhich you can view in the player within the news.

This trial version will allow you to play the initial stages of the new adventure of Kirito and companions, with the possibility of also transfer save data to the full game if you decide to purchase it.

In this regard, we remind you that Sword Art Online: Last Recollection will be available on all the aforementioned platforms and PC via Steam starting from October 6, 2023.