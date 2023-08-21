BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced, via the online magazine 4Gamerthe release date for the version pcdistributed via SteamOf SWORD ART ONLINE: Integral Factor. Originally released on smartphones in Japan in 2017 and the rest of the world in 2018, SWORD ART ONLINE: Integral Factor it will arrive on PC tomorrow, August 22nd in Japan and Europe. This version of the title will be compatible with controllers and will run at 60 FPS.

Developed by Asobimo, SWORD ART ONLINE: Integral Factor is an MMORPG that allows players to customize their character and follow the story of Sword Art Online from your point of view, meeting characters from the original series and collaborating with other players, with the aim of reaching the hundredth floor of Aincrad.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, 4Gamer Street Siliconera