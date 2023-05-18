BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and the developers of ASOBIMO have announced that the MMORPG set in the universe of SAO extensionthat is to say SWORD ART ONLINE: Integral Factorwill also come up PC via Steamafter the launch on iOS and Android in 2018. A precise release date has not yet been announced, but we know for sure that it will also be available in the West.

Inside SWORD ART ONLINE: Integral Factor we will be able to create a personalized hero and we will be able to venture into the hundred floors of Aincrad together with the other players of the strike team imprisoned in the virtual reality of the game fiction.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu