BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released some important news for SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection And SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris.

The software house has released a new trailer dedicated to SAO Last Recollection, in which we can preview some scenes from the main story and some fragments of gameplay. As previously anticipated, the title will be available throughout 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and within it we will be able to experience a new version of the original plot supervised by none other than the author Reki Kawahara.

Starting today, the first DLC for SAO Alicization Lycoristitled “Blooming of Forget-me-not”. The content will be available for purchase both individually at the introductory price of €24.99 and as part of the Premium Passes from €44.99. Within the DLC, which we will be able to deal with only after completing the main storyline, we will find lots of new features such as unpublished dungeons, sets of weapons and even very dangerous Divine beasts to deal with.

Waiting for further news, we leave you with the trailers for the two chapters of SWORD ART ONLINEwishing you a good vision as always.

SAO Last Recollection – Trailer

SAO Alicization Lycoris – Blooming of Forget-me-not

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe