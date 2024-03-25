BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Dimps they revealed that LLEN And Fukaziroh will be present in SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream. LLEN will be voiced by Tomori Kusunoki and will carry out the class Roguewhile Fukaziroh will be voiced by Chinatsu Akasaki and will play the role of Ranger.

Before leaving you with a trailer dedicated to the two characters, I remind you that SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream will be released during 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream – LLEN and Fukaziroh

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, Dimps Street Gematsu