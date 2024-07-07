BANDAI-NAMCO And DIMPS they revealed the presence of two new characters for SWORD ART ONLINE: Fractured Daydream. It’s about Eiji And Yuna coming from the movie “SAO The Movie: Ordinal Scale“, both of which will be playable in this new chapter of the franchise.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the game will be coming worldwide starting from next October 4th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

SWORD ART ONLINE: Fractured Daydream – Eiji and Yuna

Source: BANDAI NAMCO, DIMPS Street Gematsu