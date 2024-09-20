BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released a new trailer dedicated to the game system of SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured DaydreamThe video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to see some mechanics present in the title such as the ability to upgrade weapons or unleash powerful combos against opponents. As previously mentioned An Open Network Test will be held on September 21st and 22nd of the game, you can find all the details in our previous article.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the game will be available from next October 4th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PCEnjoy!

SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream – Trailer

SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream gameplay in the system trailer With the new trailer of SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream much of its gameplay is revealed and the two modes that await all fans in this multiplayer game! For the trailer: https://youtu.be/OEYN5217Akw Thanks to the system trailer, you can learn how to unleash combos, upgrade weapons, and navigate missions to emerge victorious from epic battles. See many beloved characters in action SWORD ART ONLINE like Kirito, Sinon, Agil, Yuuki and many others, with the demonstration of their abilities and powers depending on their role in the party. You can also discover features that allow for the customization of weapons and costumes and accessories for characters. In the single-player story mode, you set out on exciting adventures in original settings: the virtual world of Alfheim Online has installed a new system called Galaxia, which has suffered a catastrophic failure that has caused a rift in space and time. Kirito, his friends, and enemies find themselves lost and forced to work together in order to fix the timeline. In the online Co-Op Quest mode, you can create a party with up to 20 players and challenge enemies from the series SWORD ART ONLINE. Join the Open Network Test from September 21st to 23rd to experience multiplayer. Any weapons or accessories you earn throughout the adventure can be transferred to the final game once it’s released. SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream will be available on October 4, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Official website: https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoIT

X: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcoit/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bandainamcoit

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe