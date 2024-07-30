Bandai Namco announced in February 2024 a new video game based on Sword Art Online. This is Sword Art Online Fractured Daydreamwhich is due out this fall, and the company recently shared three new trailers focusing on its characters.

Specifically, they show Yuuki Konno, Alice Schuberg and Rika ‘Lisbeth’ Shinozaki in action, who come from different stages of the series. As for Yuuki and Lisbeth, their appearance is based on their avatars.

In Alice’s case it is how she appears in her respective world, which is now connected to Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream. Regarding Yuuki, she is also known as the Absolute Sword.

The reason is that she won sixty-seven consecutive duels. As you can see in the video in this article, she acts as a rogue, and defeats her opponents with her sword blows, which stand out not only for their power but also speed.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

Alice, on the other hand, is a very different character in Sword Art Online Fractured DaydreamShe could be considered a tank-type fighter, who protects and shields her companions.

She is extremely skilled with her sword and a tough opponent for anyone. Alice Schuberg always wears her golden armor, and has earned the nickname of the Knight of Radiant Integrity. She is a great addition to this title.

Lisbeth, on the other hand, is armed with a small shield and spear. Her character is considered a fighter and can cause damage by changing the shape of her weapon. Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream. To the point that he is able to turn his spear into a mace that falls on the enemy.

This video game will go on sale on October 4 worldwide on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. In addition to this proposal, a new animated film of the franchise is on the way.

Apart from Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.