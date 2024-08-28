BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces a Open Network Test For SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydreamaccessible on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) and which will take place on the weekend of September 21st and 22nd next.

In this trial version of the game you will be able to choose between 9 of the 21 characters from the full roster, including Kirito, Asuna, Argon, Synonym And Leafa.

SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream will be available from October 4th on the same platforms. More details are available below.

Take part in the SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream Open Network Test! SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream invites all fans to take part in its Open Network Test (ONT), from September 21 to 23. The ONT will be accessible on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via STEAM. SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream is a multiplayer-focused adventure based on the popular series SWORD ART ONLINEand will be available on October 4, 2024. It is also available for digital pre-order on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via STEAM. The Open Network Test lets players explore the virtual world and take part in 20-player raids against unique and fearsome enemies such as The Skull Reaper and Sword Golem, all while taking on the role of their favourite character from SWORD ART ONLINE. During the Open Network Test, players can choose from 9 of the 21 characters in the full roster based on the needs of the party: FIGHTER : Kirito and Asuna, versatile and with balanced DPS skills.

: Kirito and Asuna, versatile and with balanced DPS skills. TANK : Agil, specialized in provoking enemies to converge on him and act as a shield for his allies.

: Agil, specialized in provoking enemies to converge on him and act as a shield for his allies. ROGUE : Argo and LLENN who use their offensive prowess and agility to confuse their enemies.

: Argo and LLENN who use their offensive prowess and agility to confuse their enemies. MAGE : Oberon creates anomalies on the battlefield through various spells.

: Oberon creates anomalies on the battlefield through various spells. RANGER : Sinon and Fukaziroh who excel at long range attacks.

: Sinon and Fukaziroh who excel at long range attacks. SUPPORT: Leafa who provides buffs and magical healing to help her team. ONT sessions of SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream are as follows: 21/09 (Saturday) 04:00 CEST to 22/09 (Sunday), 04:00 CEST

22/09 (Sunday), 08:00 CEST to 23/09 (Monday) 05:00 CEST Players who purchase the title will be able to transfer the equipment (weapons and accessories) obtained from the network test to the final version of SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream at launch. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment