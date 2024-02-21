













Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is announced and will be released on Nintendo Switch









Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream It will be released sometime in 2024 and its gameplay has already been reported. The story will be completely original and there will be two ways to play alongside Kirito.

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream It can be played with a single player but the online multiplayer version will also be available.; In this you can meet with around 20 players with whom you could fight and fight all kinds of battles.

There is still not much information about Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, but a small gameplay teaser revealed at the 2024 Nintendo Direct gives us a better idea of ​​what's in store.

Remember that the title of Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream It will be a Bandai Namco project and although we still do not have more information, we hope that it arrives soon, because the title was announced for this year.

Source: Bandai Namco

We recommend you: Sword Art Online The Movie – Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night will now be available on Crunchyroll

What is Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream about?

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream has not revealed official information and has given almost no details, however, from the title and the winks, we can see that the original story could have a big twist and give us a new path thanks to a mythical time: The virtual world and the real world are no longer enough, now we will see the present and the past collide to give us a new perspective.

Once again, we will have to save the world and it seems that we will be able to see both old allies and new enemies, it will definitely be a completely unexpected and new experience.

For more information, stay tuned for our news, as we will be aware of every detail of the new video game in the SAO franchise.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)