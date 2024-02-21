During the Nintendo Direct, Bandai Namco announced Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydreamnew chapter in the long JRPG series, which showed itself with a first trailer and a release date on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch.

In this case, the title in question is a Hybrid multiplayer action gamewhich also allows you to tackle the adventure solo and offline although it shows its full potential in the online multiplayer mode.

In the game we find ourselves venturing into a distorted version of the world of Sword Art Online that exists “beyond memories, time and space”, it seems.

The new chapter can be played in single offline or online multiplayer for a maximum of 20 players at the same time, thus creating a somewhat expanded online gaming experience even if not at the levels of a real MMO.