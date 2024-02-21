BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment he announced SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream, new chapter of the beloved franchise. The title will be available worldwide during 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

SWORD ART ONLINE FRACTURED DAYDREAM: A NEW ADVENTURE ARRIVING THIS YEAR Bandai Namco Europe has announced SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream, the first large-scale multiplayer-focused adventure in the Sword Art Online series. The game will be available in 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and STEAM. Registrations are also open for the Closed Beta Test scheduled for March. In SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream, a new System is applied to the world of Alfheim Online, but a malfunction causes all worlds and timelines to collide, creating a unique setting and challenging environment for Kirito and other players. All lost in uncharted territory, enemies become allies, deceased characters have returned and unlikely alliances will form to survive the dangers of this unstable world. For the Italian trailer: https://youtu.be/z-nfe5bullLA SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream offers an original story, centered around a large-scale cooperative experience. Players will enjoy playing as their favorite characters from the first three seasons of the Sword Art Online animated series and films, in a cross-play action game with exciting boss raids and cooperative missions. A Closed Beta Test is scheduled for March 11-17 and players can register on the OFFICIAL SITE until March 4th to try to get the chance to take the first steps in SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream.

