Sword Art Online it is very appreciated for the variety of settings: from season to season the world and many characters change, but obviously there are some who return, such as that of Asuna. Even the world of cosplay has not forgotten the character and for example foxy_wy_wy he offers us his own cosplay of Asuna Alfheim version.

foxy_wy_wy offers us an extremely faithful cosplay of Asuna in the narrative arc of Alfheim, during which the girl is imprisoned and the protagonist must find and save her. In this cosplay we see her surrounded by flowers, which recall the world of Alfheim.

If you are a fan of Asuna, then you should see pussecka asuna cosplay is just divine. Here is also Asuna’s cosplay by so.fittv takes us back to the anime, but in 3D. How not to mention the cosplay of Asuna by akatsuki_kuruma transforms her into a water nymph. We close with Asuna’s cosplay of hhyakkimaru is in Alfheim version.

Tell us what you think of the cosplay of Asuna made by foxy_wy_wy? Has the Sword Art Online character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?