Have you ever thought at least once “How nice, I would like to live an experience similar to those seen in SWORD ART ONLINE”? If his timed answer was yes, what problems do you have ?! Anyway, driven by God only knows what motivation, Palmer Luckeynone other than the creator of Oculus VRhas well thought of creating a virtual reality headset capable of killing you if you die in the game.

Although, however, the NerveGear from SAO during the saga of Aincrad was able to cause the death of the players by means of microwaves fired into the brain of the poor unfortunate, something unsuspected and invisible to the naked eye, the very nice experiment of Luckey has something much more in store explosive. In the true sense of the word!

In fact, the Luckey viewer presents, in the part that rests on the forehead, three very unsuspected explosive chargescapable of shredding the player’s head to shreds as soon as in-game death is reported.

Its creator didn’t want to test its effectiveness, and thank the fuck I’d add, but I’m willing to bet all my possessions that not even Kirito, Asuna or any other player of SWORD ART ONLINE he would probably have put something on his head that has attached three sticks which are missing only the red color and an inscription TNT like those of Wile E. Coyote.

Needless to say, after the media coverage received by the news, Luckey immediately announced that it is “an office piece of art, which makes us reflect on the unexplored paths of game design”.

If I wasn’t a huge lover of VR before, probably now, thanks to this idea, they are even less so.

Source: Palmer Luckey Street D-day