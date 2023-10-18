













Sword Art Online: Author is accused of plagiarizing SAO









The author of Sword Art Online He commented on some of the recent harassment he has received for the alleged usurpation of his own identity as an author.

Kawahara has received serious messages arguing that someone else is the true author of the series of Sword Art Online. And although it happened on several occasions, it seems that the mangaka felt especially strange by the latest statements.

The messages that were sent to him were not aggressive but only full of indignationas if someone else were really the source of the imaginary of Sword Art Online.

“A while ago, I also received a message from someone claiming to be the original author of SAO. Surprisingly, this person was not angry, but rather bewildered, wondering why their own work was being published without their consent. I didn’t know how to respond to that. […]“he commented.

Source: A-1 Pictures

Furthermore, the author commented that the latest lawsuit that went viral made him rethink the rules for the protection of works:

“At that moment, I realized that proving that you are the creator and owner of Copyrighting a work is not as simple as one might think. While there is a copyright registration system at the Cultural Affairs Agency, it does not necessarily provide definitive proof of one’s status as a copyright holder.”

So in reality, its authorship is lax in the face of protection systems. It’s impressive considering the manga production in Japan. It seems that the author of Sword Art Online He will have some problems that will even dispute the authorship of his work.

We recommend you: Sword Art Online, The Movie — Progressive — Scherzo Of A Deep Darkness already has a release date in our region

Where can I watch Sword Art Online?

The six seasons which are made up of around 105 episodes are available on Crunchyroll.

Sword Art Online It is a story that began by narrating the immersion of some gamers into a virtual world that collapses and keeps them trapped for years through VR mechanics. After this first stage, the saga opens new narrative knots.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)