Sword Art Online it is always one of the most loved anime by international audiences thanks to its many characters and settings. One of the originals though is Asuna, who takes on various forms and appearances from season to season. In the case of Alicization, the girl gets a new costume and even a pair of wings, as we can see in the cosplay of Asuna realized by pussecka.

This cosplay it is excellently made, there is not much to say. The costume is of the highest quality and the wings are a perfectly inserted element that give a divine aura to the character. This version of Asuna has been perfectly recreated by pusecka.

Tell us what you think of the Asuna cosplay made by pussecka? Has the Sword Art Online character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?