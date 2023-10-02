In the long saga of Sword Art Online, there are many worlds appreciated by fans, but perhaps one of the best is Alfheim. In this narrative arc, the female protagonist of the saga, Asuna, take the role of Titania and waits to be saved by the protagonist. The cosplay world also loves this version of Asuna a lot and now we can for example see the Asuna cosplay in water nymph version created by avygenki.

avygenki offers us a seemingly very simple cosplay, but still very refined. Asuna wears her typical red and white robe and obviously there is no shortage of elven ears and a long brown wig. The shot is excellent, with the rippling water extending behind the protagonist who truly looks like a water nymph.

Tell us, what do you think of the Asuna cosplay made by avygenki? Has the Sword Art Online character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?