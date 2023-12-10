Sword Art Online offers endless sources of inspiration to cosplayers, who have a wide range of characters, especially female ones, that they can interpret. For example, today we offer you the excellent Asuna Yuuki cosplay realized by kri_cos.

Asuna doesn’t need much introduction considering that she is one of the main characters of Reki Kawahara’s work. The Sword Art Online series takes place in different virtual worlds of online video games, with the protagonists changing their appearance and clothing based on the avatar used.

The kri_cos cosplay is inspired by Asuna’s most classic and well-known outfit, namely the paladin outfit from the first narrative arc of Sword Art Online, characterized by a white and red uniform made up of light armour, a pleated skirt, boots and white stockings, adorned with red crosses, the symbol of the guild to which the girl belongs.