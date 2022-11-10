Years go by but Sword Art Online it still remains one of the most influential and highly regarded works. One of the strengths of Reki Kawahara’s work is the large number of characters full of charm, especially female ones. It reminds us suuuyuka52 which offers us a asuna cosplay very summery.

Asuna Yuuki is one of the most important characters in the history of Sword Art Online and appears in practically all the narrative arcs of the series, always ready to lend a hand to the protagonist and boyfriend Kirito thanks to his great skill with the sword.

As we can see in the photo below, suuuyuka52 takes off Asuna’s paladin clothes and wears a red and white swimsuit for a pleasant swim at night. A decidedly off-season cosplay that recalls the heat of summer.

Staying on the theme of cosplay based on manga and anime characters, also take a look at that of Camie from My Hero Academia made by Majikku and the Makima cosplay from Chainsaw Man signed pamdroid18. Changing gender, could also be the cosplay of Nilou from Genshin Impact by peachmilky_ and the cosplay of Aela the Huntress of Skyrim by Rolyat.

What do you think of the Asuna Yuuki cosplay from Sword Art Online made by suuuyuka52? Let us know in the comments below.