Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that the saga of SWORD ART ONLINE will be among the new arrivals of the PlayStation Plus Catalog of August 2024. Starting from next August 20th as many as five chapters of the franchise developed by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment will make their debut on the company’s subscription service. These are:

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

Sword Art Online: Lost Song

But they won’t be the only Japanese titles in August, as titles such as WILD HEARTS And NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER.

Let’s discover together all the news coming next August 20th!

PlayStation Plus Catalog – Extras and Premium

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) WILD HEARTS – Standard Edition (PS5)

(PS5) Cult of the Lamb (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) RIDE 5 (PS5)

(PS5) WATCH DOGS 2 (PS4)

(PS4) Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4)

(PS4) Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4)

(PS4) Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization (PS4)

(PS4) NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER (PS4)

Premium Exclusives

Vacation Simulator (PSVR2)

(PSVR2) TimeSplitters (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) TimeSplitters 2 (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) TimeSplitters: Future Perfect (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Sword Art Online: Lost Song (PS4)

Source: Sony away PlayStation Blog