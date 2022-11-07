During the event SWORD ART ONLINE -Full Dive- which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the franchise’s birth, the production of a new film for the series of SWORD ART ONLINE.

It has not been specified if it is an animated project, but the staff described it using terms that normally indicate stories not present in the original work of Reki Kawahara.

At the moment we don’t know anything else about this new film, but below we can see the teaser trailer and the video that opened this Sunday’s event, produced by A-1 Pictures.

SWORD ART ONLINE – New movie

SWORD ART ONLINE -Full Dive-

