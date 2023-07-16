













This will end the wait for the fans who were eager to see his return, since the first installment of this series, a spin-off or derivative of Sword Art Onlinehad its premiere in April 2018.

In addition to confirming the production of the second season of Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online There were details about the production team and cast. Happily several key members are back.

This is the case of the director Masayuki Sakoi, as well as the writer Yōsuke Kuroda, who will again supervise the scripts. The same can be said for character designer Yoshio Kosakai, who will also be directing the animation for this series.

Fountain: Studio 3Hz.

Regarding the study in charge of the second season of Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online again it’s Studio 3Hz, which did a great job on the first one.

Regarding the cast, only the voice actress Tomori Kusunoki, who plays Llenn, the protagonist of the story, is confirmed at the moment.

What there is no information about is when this continuation will have its premiere. So it is better to be on the lookout for more announcements.

The second season of Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online will take advantage of what has been written so far by its creator, the writer Keiichi Sigsawa.

With the support of Kouhaku Kuroboshi, who draws the illustrations, he has published 13 volumes in Japan. He continues to work on the series which at the moment does not seem to have an end.

Fountain: Studio 3Hz.

So there’s more than enough material to make several episodes. It all depends on what those responsible decide.

Apart from Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

